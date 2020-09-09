Home

HENDERSON Robert (Bob) (Leith)
Devoted husband of Annette, hugely missed brother of Maureen, much loved father of Debbie, Cheryl and Frazer, father-in-law of Ian and grandfather to Lewis and Cara. Former Leith publican, president Leith Licensed Trade and Hon Vice President Leith Rugby Club. Left us peacefully, on September 3, 2020, at Victoria Hospice, Kirkcaldy, after a short illness. Bob will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Funeral private due to current conditions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 9, 2020
