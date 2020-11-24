Home

Robert MacHARDIE

Robert MacHARDIE Notice
MacHARDIE
Robert (Robbie) (Loganlea)
Suddenly, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on November 16, 2020. Robbie, beloved son of the late Robert and Christina, cherished brother of George and Stewart, brother-in-law of Mina and May, cherished uncle to Ross, Grant, Vicky, Jade, Danielle, Shannon and Maya and a good friend to all who knew him. For those unable to attend but wish to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Robbie's home address on Friday, November 27, at 1.40 pm. Funeral service private due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 24, 2020
