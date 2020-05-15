|
MacLEOD
Robert Hugh (Bert) (Currie / Balerno)
Sadly, we lost Bert from our lives on May 9, 2020, in his 80th year. He was the best dad to Robert, Janice, Annie and David, he led us all a merry dance. A rogue of a father-in-law and a much loved rascal of a grandad to all his fantastic grandchildren. He was a mischievous big brother and uncle to many in Macleod and Kemley families. He died suddenly, in the fantastic care of St Margaret's Care Home. Having been the gamekeeper on Bavelaw Estate and then waterman at Harlaw Reservoir for many years, Currie, Balerno and the 44 bus route will be a much quieter place without him. A private service will be held due to the current circumstances, immediate family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 15, 2020