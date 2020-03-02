Home

MAXWELL Robert In memory of my loving husband.
Behind the smile,
Is many a tear,
For a wonderful man I loved so dear,
My heart still aches as I whisper low,
God bless you Bert, I miss you so.
Your loving wife Rita.
Dad / grandad,
We miss your laugh,
We miss your smile,
A year has passed,
It seems a while,
We miss your voice,
The humour too,
But most of all,
We all miss you.
Carolyn holly Jordan.
To my great-grandad,
Gentle Jesus up above,
Give my grandad all my love.
Harris.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 2, 2020
