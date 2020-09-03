Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert NORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Rob) NORRIS

Notice Condolences

Robert (Rob) NORRIS Notice
NORRIS Robert (Rob) (Easter Drylaw)
Peacefully, passed away, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Robert, former employee of British Rail/Scotrail. Much loved brother of Sandy, Anne and the late Billy. Much loved uncle to Steven, Emma, Jamie and Fraser, also great-uncle to Ryan, Abbie and Lucy. Loved brother-in-law to Paul and Yvonne. A life long friend to Stewart. A donation will be made by the family to NHS Lung Cancer Research. Funeral numbers restricted due to coronavirus.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -