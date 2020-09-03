|
NORRIS Robert (Rob) (Easter Drylaw)
Peacefully, passed away, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Robert, former employee of British Rail/Scotrail. Much loved brother of Sandy, Anne and the late Billy. Much loved uncle to Steven, Emma, Jamie and Fraser, also great-uncle to Ryan, Abbie and Lucy. Loved brother-in-law to Paul and Yvonne. A life long friend to Stewart. A donation will be made by the family to NHS Lung Cancer Research. Funeral numbers restricted due to coronavirus.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 3, 2020