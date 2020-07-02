Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert O'NEIL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O'NEIL

Notice Condolences

Robert O'NEIL Notice
O'NEIL Robert (Muirhouse)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June 25, 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Logan) O'Neil, much loved dad to Theresa, Linda and the late Gerard and Veronica, loving father-in-law to John and Douglas, grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 14 and brother to Alec, Tommy, Rita and the late Jimmy, John and William. Due to present circumstances funeral service and interment at Piershill Cemetery private. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -