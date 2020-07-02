|
O'NEIL Robert (Muirhouse)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on June 25, 2020, aged 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Theresa (Logan) O'Neil, much loved dad to Theresa, Linda and the late Gerard and Veronica, loving father-in-law to John and Douglas, grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 14 and brother to Alec, Tommy, Rita and the late Jimmy, John and William. Due to present circumstances funeral service and interment at Piershill Cemetery private. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 2, 2020