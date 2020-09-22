|
ORMOND Robert John (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Friday, September 11, 2020, Robert, beloved husband of Mary, loving dad to William and Megan, proud grandad to Lucas, cherished brother to Christina, brother-in-law to Billy, much loved uncle to Maxwell, William and Kyle. A good friend to all. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Due to current restrictions, anyone wishing to pay their respects the cortege will pass by Brunton Hall / Willie Ormond's Footballers Bar, on Friday, September 25, at 10.55am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 22, 2020