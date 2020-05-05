|
RAMSAY Robert Duncan (Craigentinny)
Bob passed away peacefully, at Forthland Lodge Care Home, on Saturday, April 25, 2020, shortly after celebrating his 93rd birthday. Beloved Husband of Joan, much loved father to Colin and Anne, father-in-law to Maureen and Ronnie, a loving and adoring grandpa to Blair, Melanie and Rachael, caring brother to Ian and Duncan. Bob will be sorely missed by all whose lives he touched. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Due to present circumstances funeral private, donations can be made if desired to Alzheimer's Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 5, 2020