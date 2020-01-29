Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert SMITH

Notice Condolences

Robert SMITH Notice
SMITH Robert (Lochend)
Peacefully, at Forthland Lodge Care Home, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Robert, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad of Chris and the late Tom, dear father-in-law to John, loving grandad Robert to Gordon, Jennifer, Iain and Thomas, a dear friend to Margaret and Jacqui. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome, family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -