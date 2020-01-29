|
SMITH Robert (Lochend)
Peacefully, at Forthland Lodge Care Home, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Robert, beloved husband of the late Evelyn, much loved dad of Chris and the late Tom, dear father-in-law to John, loving grandad Robert to Gordon, Jennifer, Iain and Thomas, a dear friend to Margaret and Jacqui. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, February 4, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome, family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020