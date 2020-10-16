Home

SMITH Robert ( formerly of Tranent)
Peacefully, at Barrogil Care Home, Cluny, on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Robert Wood (Bobby) Smith, aged 84 years, formerly of Tranent. Much loved son of the late Jock and Jeannie Smith, beloved brother of Mary and Jean and the late Cathie and Jim. Dearly loved father of Sally and David, father-in-law of Larry and Heather and a dear grandad of Laura and Ciara. Due to the current situation, a private cremation service will take place.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2020
