|
|
|
SUTHERLAND Robert Gordon (Rab) (Gorgie, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Clovenstone Care Home, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved dad of Margaret and Shirley and father-in-law to Marc and Andrew, devoted grandad to Blair, Jessica, Beth and great-grandad of Kian. Brother to Cathie and the late Wilma. Past master of Colinton and Currie 1029 Lodge. Sadly missed by all family and friends. A private service will be held due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 27, 2020