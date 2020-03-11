Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TURNBULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Rab) TURNBULL

Notice Condolences

Robert (Rab) TURNBULL Notice
TURNBULL Robert (Rab) (Prestonpans / Mayfield)
Peacefully, on March 6, 2020. Rab (former Scottish darts Internationalist), darling husband and best friend of Heather, a dearly loved and devoted dad to Jennifer, Laura, son-in-law Stuart, Janice and Nicola, adored granda to his grandchildren and a much loved brother and brother-in-law. Funeral to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 1 pm. There will be a collection as you leave the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -