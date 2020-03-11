|
TURNBULL Robert (Rab) (Prestonpans / Mayfield)
Peacefully, on March 6, 2020. Rab (former Scottish darts Internationalist), darling husband and best friend of Heather, a dearly loved and devoted dad to Jennifer, Laura, son-in-law Stuart, Janice and Nicola, adored granda to his grandchildren and a much loved brother and brother-in-law. Funeral to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at 1 pm. There will be a collection as you leave the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2020