Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00
Mortonhall Crematorium - Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TURNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bert) TURNER

Notice Condolences

Robert (Bert) TURNER Notice
TURNER Robert (Bert) (Southside)
Peacefully, at home after a short illness, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Bert, much loved dad to Carol, adored grandad to Laura and Emma, father-in-law to Alan, loving partner of Heather, brother of Stan and the late Davie and James and a loved uncle to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 21, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of St. Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -