TURNER Robert (Bert) (Southside)
Peacefully, at home after a short illness, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Bert, much loved dad to Carol, adored grandad to Laura and Emma, father-in-law to Alan, loving partner of Heather, brother of Stan and the late Davie and James and a loved uncle to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, February 21, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be given if desired in aid of St. Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 17, 2020