WALKER Robert (Bob) (Craigentinny / Loanhead)
Passed away peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on November 8, 2020, aged 80. Loving husband to the late Maureen, much loved dad of Robert, Julia and Donna, grandad and great-grandad to the family. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private family funeral service, which will be held at Mount Vernon Cemetery, on November 26, at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please, however, donations if desired, can be made to the Marie Curie Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 23, 2020
