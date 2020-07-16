Home

HAIG Roberta
(nee McGregor) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away at the Royal infirmary Edinburgh, on July 9, 2020, Roberta, much loved mum of Jacqueline, Sheila and the late George, dear mother-in-law to Chris, loved granny to Niamh, Cameron, Callum and Louise and loved by many.
Family flowers only please, however a collection for Heinsberg House,
if desired, will be taken after the service and via Justgiving Page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-allen-3
Due to current restrictions, funeral is private.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 16, 2020
