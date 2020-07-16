|
HAIG Roberta
(nee McGregor) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, passed away at the Royal infirmary Edinburgh, on July 9, 2020, Roberta, much loved mum of Jacqueline, Sheila and the late George, dear mother-in-law to Chris, loved granny to Niamh, Cameron, Callum and Louise and loved by many.
Family flowers only please, however a collection for Heinsberg House,
if desired, will be taken after the service and via Justgiving Page https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-allen-3
Due to current restrictions, funeral is private.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 16, 2020