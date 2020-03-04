Home

SNEDDON Roisin Ann (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at home, in the loving arms of her family, on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Roisin, age 17 years, cherished daughter of Paul and Kerry (Wilson) and stepdaughter of Gordon and Mandy. Adored sister to Conor, Kieran, Ryan and Erin and much loved granddaughter, niece, cousin and step sister. A special friend to Ashley. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Friday, March 13, at 10 am, to which everyone is warmly invited to celebrate Roisin's life. Family flowers only, please. A collection will be taken for Children's Hospices Across Scotland. Please wear bright rainbow colours and sparkles.
Never forgotten by all who met her.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2020
