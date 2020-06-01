|
NICOLSON Ronald (Sarge) (Stenhouse, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on May 22, 2020. Husband of the late Lilah, father to the late Francis, grandad to Ronnie and Ricky, great-grandad to Katie, Carley, Erin and Sean. Brother to John, Chris, Ella and Gordon (all deceased). Much loved uncle to Liz, Janice, Richard, Sheree, Bill, Isabel, Meg, James, Garry and Harry. Adopted family to Barbara, Alan, Steven and Rachel. He was L/Sgt. in the Scots Guards and formerly worked at Croda Inks, Edinburgh. A private service will be held due to current restrictions.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 1, 2020