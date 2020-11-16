|
CUNNINGHAM Rosalind Alice
(nee Govan) (Currie)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St John's Hospital, Rosalind, beloved wife and best friend of the late Alan, loving and proud mum to David, Andrew, Ian and partner Donna. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held on Thursday, November 19, livestream details are available from the family.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 16, 2020