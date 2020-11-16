Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalind CUNNINGHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalind CUNNINGHAM

Notice Condolences

Rosalind CUNNINGHAM Notice
CUNNINGHAM Rosalind Alice
(nee Govan) (Currie)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at St John's Hospital, Rosalind, beloved wife and best friend of the late Alan, loving and proud mum to David, Andrew, Ian and partner Donna. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be held on Thursday, November 19, livestream details are available from the family.
No flowers please, but donations, if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -