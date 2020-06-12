|
THOMSON Roseann (Rose) (Tranent / Wallyford)
Following a very short illness, peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, June 7, 2020, Rose, a beloved wife of the late Colin, cherished mum of the late Julie, Colin and Joanna, loving gran to Josh, Holly, Sebastian and Edie and mother-in-law to Dennis and Matthew. Flowers welcome, send to Co-op Funeralcare, Tranent, for June 16, or donations to St Columba's Hospice, via their website. Due to the restrictions the service will be private, but the hearse will leave from St Martin Of Tours RC Church, on Wednesday, June 17, at 12.50 pm, if you wish you may pay your respects to Rose.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 12, 2020