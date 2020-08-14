|
GILHOOLY Rosemary (Dalkeith)
Passed away, peacefully, on August 9, 2020, with her precious family by her side. Rosie, beloved wife of the late Peter, a devoted and loving mum to Mark and Maria and a cherished and supportive nana to Ryan, Emma, Laura and Liam and great-nana to Oakley. Rosie's life was her family. Due to restrictions a private Requiem Mass will be held at St David's RC Church, on Thursday, August 20, at 10 am. Anyone wishing to say goodbye, Rosie will be leaving Kippielaw Walk at 9.30 am, passing Lauder Road (formerly Dalkeith High School), South Street, High Street, Eskdaill Street then onto Eskbank Road. After Mass Rosie's final journey will be to Newbattle Cemetery, at 11 am, via Eskbank Road and Newbattle Road. A celebration of Rosie's life is planned for the future. Rosie will be sorely missed. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2020