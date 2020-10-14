|
|
|
BURNS Rosina
(Rosine O'Malley) (Loanhead)
Sadly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh
on October 8, 2020. Rosina, dearly beloved mother of Helen-Marie and Denise, mother-in-law to Jone and devoted nana to Eroni-James.
Rosina you will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral service private, due to current restrictions. The cortege will be leaving Dryden Terrace at approximately
9.30 am, on Monday, October 19,
then will be making its way down through Clerk Street, (Loanhead) for anyone wishing to pay their respects. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2020