Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosina BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosina BURNS

Notice Condolences

Rosina BURNS Notice
BURNS Rosina
(Rosine O'Malley) (Loanhead)
Sadly, but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh
on October 8, 2020. Rosina, dearly beloved mother of Helen-Marie and Denise, mother-in-law to Jone and devoted nana to Eroni-James.
Rosina you will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.
Funeral service private, due to current restrictions. The cortege will be leaving Dryden Terrace at approximately
9.30 am, on Monday, October 19,
then will be making its way down through Clerk Street, (Loanhead) for anyone wishing to pay their respects. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -