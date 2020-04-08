|
LAIRD Ross (Mountcastle / Northfield)
Sean, Paul and Sonya and all the family would like to extend their warmest gratitude to everyone who helped make the loss of our beloved Ross that little bit easier to bear. To all the wonderful staff of Wards 205 and 206 in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, whose care and compassion lit up an otherwise dark time, we thank you so much. Thanks also to Mo Ackroyd for delivering a touching and very real tribute to Ross during the service at Seafield and to all the staff at Scotmid Funerals for helping to ensure the funeral was the best it could be under these most difficult of times for everyone. We hope that everyone who wanted to watch the service online were able to. Finally, to every single one of you who took the time to send us cards, flowers and loving messages, thank you. We will never forget your kindness.
There is a huge, empty void in our lives right now but your love and friendship is helping us to heal.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 8, 2020