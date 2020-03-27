|
LAIRD Ross Stewart (Mountcastle / Northfield)
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the death of our beloved Ross on March 13, 2020. A much loved dad, partner, brother, uncle and friend, who will be missed more than words can say. Ross's funeral will be held at 1 pm, on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Seafield Crematorium, but will now be a private service for family only. Sonya, Sean and Paul understand that that this will be disappointing news for everyone, but we plan to celebrate Ross's life later in the year to which all family, friends and colleagues will be invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 27, 2020