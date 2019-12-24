Home

SNEDDON Roy (Broomhall / Clermiston)
Following a very short illness with his loving wife Margaret, sons Scott and Gary and daughter-in-law Anne by his side at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on December 20, 2019. Devoted grandad to Ross, Cameron, Ella and Lewis. Brother to Ian and Alan. Loved by all his family and friends. Will be greatly missed. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, December 31, at 10 am. Family flowers only, please. Donations will be taken for the Vascular Unit at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 24, 2019
