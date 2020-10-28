Home

GALLOWAY Ruby Elsie (Edinburgh)
Suddenly, with her beloved husband Ronald Galloway and sons Timothy and Christopher by her side, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 05.45, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, aged 89. Retired NHS worker, Marie Curie nurse and founder of pioneering self help group supporting those with mental health issues. She will be sadly missed by those that knew her and shared time with her. A private family funeral will be held on Friday, November 6, in Mortonhall Crematorium, at 10 am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Diabetes UK Edinburgh Branch.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 28, 2020
