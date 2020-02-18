|
McGINLEY (Stobie)
Ruby (Fountainbridge)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Treasured wife of Walter McGinley, beloved mother to Michael and Karen, mother-in-law to Gavin and Marisa, dearest nana to Craig, Paul, Carla and Daniella.
Sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, February 25, at The Sacred Heart RC Church (Lauriston), at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery at 2 pm. Flowers welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2020