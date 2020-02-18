Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby McGINLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby (Stobie) McGINLEY

Notice Condolences

Ruby (Stobie) McGINLEY Notice
McGINLEY (Stobie)
Ruby (Fountainbridge)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Treasured wife of Walter McGinley, beloved mother to Michael and Karen, mother-in-law to Gavin and Marisa, dearest nana to Craig, Paul, Carla and Daniella.
Sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, February 25, at The Sacred Heart RC Church (Lauriston), at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery at 2 pm. Flowers welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -