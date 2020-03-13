|
MORRIS Ruby (nee Nimmo) (Portobello / Musselburgh)
Peacefully, in East Lothian Community Hospital, on March 8, 2020. Ruby, beloved wife of the late Harry (piano teacher), much loved Mum of Jill and Lynn, Grandma to Fiona, David, Noel and Joanne and a loving Great-Grandmother. A short graveside interment on Friday, March 20, at 11 am, at Portobello Cemetery, Milton Road East, will be immediately followed by a celebration of Ruby's life in the Kings Manor Hotel, to which all friends are invited to.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 13, 2020