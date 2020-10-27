|
|
|
PHILP Russell Campbell (Currie)
Peacefully, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on October 16, 2020. Much loved husband of 50 years to Pam, dad to Susan and Craig, father-in-law to Michael and Janeen, adored and devoted grandad to Georgia and Christopher. A loving brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
A long time member and 2019 captain of Baberton Golf Club. A lovely man who would do anything for anyone. He will be sorely missed. Due to current restrictions, a private service will take place on Thursday, October 29. The funeral procession will drive through Baberton Golf Club at 1.35 pm. Family flowers only, please.
Charitable donations to https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/russell-philp (for Marie
Curie and Maggie's Edinburgh), in Russell's honour are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 27, 2020