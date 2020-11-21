|
HOPE Ruth Isobel (Edinburgh)
Passed away peacefully, on November 15, 2020, aged 88. Former Chief Cataloguer/Senior Librarian at the National Library of Scotland, Edinburgh, where she happily spent her entire career. Ruth was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends and The Congregation at the former London Road Church, Edinburgh. Funeral service at 2 pm, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Warriston Crematorium, Edinburgh, by invitation only. Family flowers please. All inquiries including live webcast details to William Purves Funeral Directors, on 0131 447 5858.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 21, 2020