Sadie LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY Sadie (Loanhead / Alnwickhill)
Suddenly, after a short illness, Sadie, passed away surrounded by family on February 25, 2020, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh. Dearly beloved wife of Alistair, best friend and mum to Karen, devoted gran to Martyn and Lindsay and dear sister of Pat and his family. All welcome to the funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 6, at 12.30 pm.
No flowers or cards, but donations to Alzheimer's Research UK, can be made after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 3, 2020
