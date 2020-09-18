|
HANDYSIDE Sally (Sarah) (Southside / Willowbrae)
Peacefully, on September 15, 2020, at Inchview Care Home, Edinburgh. Sally, aged 80 years, beloved wife of John, much loved mother to Loraine, David, Kenneth and Kim, mother-in-law to Stuart R, Stuart Mc and Sandra, devoted nannie to Alex, Colin, Lynne, Amber, Fraser, Leon, Kyle and Dominic and much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to all who had the pleasure to meet her. Sadly missed. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private cremation with a weblink to the service on request from a family member.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020