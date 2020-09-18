Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally HANDYSIDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally HANDYSIDE

Notice Condolences

Sally HANDYSIDE Notice
HANDYSIDE Sally (Sarah) (Southside / Willowbrae)
Peacefully, on September 15, 2020, at Inchview Care Home, Edinburgh. Sally, aged 80 years, beloved wife of John, much loved mother to Loraine, David, Kenneth and Kim, mother-in-law to Stuart R, Stuart Mc and Sandra, devoted nannie to Alex, Colin, Lynne, Amber, Fraser, Leon, Kyle and Dominic and much loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to all who had the pleasure to meet her. Sadly missed. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private cremation with a weblink to the service on request from a family member.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -