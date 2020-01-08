Home

Samuel (Sam) McCLYMONT

Samuel (Sam) McCLYMONT Notice
McCLYMONT
Samuel (Sam) (Danderhall)
Peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, at St Columba's Hospice, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, Sam, beloved husband to Rena, much loved dad to Marie and Lee, loving grandad to Miia, Jack, Max, Leo and Ava, dear father-in-law, brother and uncle to the family. Sadly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Sam's life will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Saturday, January 11, at 9 am, to which all are welcome. Casual clothes can be worn.
Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020
