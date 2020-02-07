Home

Sandra Margaret DALLING

Notice

Sandra Margaret DALLING
DALLING Sandra Margaret (Bathgate)
The family of Sandra wish to thank all relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy shown during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to David Wilkie for conducting the service, all doctors, nurses and staff at Marie Curie for their kindness and care given to Sandra. Thanks also to Brodies Funeral Services for their efficient funeral arrangements. Thank you to all who donated to the retiral collection for Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK. The sum of £5,154.00 was raised.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020
