HENDERSON Sarah (nee Stevenson) (Tranent)
Peacefully, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Haddington Care Home, at a grand age of 100 years. Sarah a loving wife of the late Wul, a cherished mum to Ian and a beloved mother in-law to Karen . A loving granny, great-granny and great-great-granny. Sarah will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A service to celebrate her 100 years will take place at Seafield Cremetorium, on Wednesday, January 22, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited . Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 15, 2020