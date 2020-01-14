Home

Sarah (nee Butler) (Sally) FARRIS

Sarah (nee Butler) (Sally) FARRIS
FARRIS Sarah (Sally) (nee Butler) (Corstorphine, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, after a short illness on December 29, 2019. Very dear and much loved mother of Vivienne, Elaine and Fiona. Grandmother of Barry, Garry, and Glen, great-grandmother of Lauryn, Blake, Darcy and Layla. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and colleagues. All are invited to a service on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10.45 am, at The Priory Church, Hopetoun Road, South Queensferry, followed by a burial at 12 noon, at South Queensferry Cemetery. Donations to the Priory Church Garden Room Project.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 14, 2020
