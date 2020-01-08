Home

HADDEN Sarah (Sadie)
(nee Findlay) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Sadie, beloved wife of the late Billy, a much loved mum of Yvonne and Louise and mother-in-law of Scott and Steven, a proud gran of Garry, Scott, Liam and Cameron.
A service will take place at Prestongrange Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Prestonpans Cemetery, arriving approximately at 10.45 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020
