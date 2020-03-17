|
ANDERSON Scott (Haddington)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Scott, beloved husband of the late Janet, dearly loved dad of Ruth and Malcolm and father-in-law of Mark and Alison, loving grandad of Lucy, Amy, Craig and Erin, dear brother of Jim and a loving uncle of Ian. A funeral service to which all family and friends are invited will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, March 23, at 12 noon. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 17, 2020