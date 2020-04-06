|
|
|
SHARKEY Serona (nee Gillies) (Gorebridge / formerly of Lasswade)
Peacefully, with her family by her side after a long illness on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Western General Hospital, aged 33. Serona, much adored wife of Paul, devoted mummy to Rosaria, cherished daughter of Yvonne and Raymond, much loved sister to Calum, treasured granddaughter of Betty and Dave, much loved daughter-in-law of Janice and Stuart, dearly loved and missed by her family and colleagues. Serona will be laid to rest at Cockpen Cemetery, on Thursday, April 9, regretfully the funeral service will be private and restricted to immediate family only due to current Government advice in place around Covid-19. Should you choose to do so, any donations to Make 2nd Count would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 6, 2020