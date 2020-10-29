Home

HORNE Sharon Isabella (Clermiston)
In lovng memory of Sharon Horne, who passed away
peacefully, at home, aged 49, on October 26, 2020. Loving daugher to Isa Horne and the late Bill Horne, a well loved sister to Wilma, Shona, William and the late Alexander, loving partner to Robert, devoted mother to Jason and Cheryl and loving grandmother to her granddaughter Sophie, also a special auntie, great-auntie and cousin to the family, a great friend to many. Private family funeral.
You were taken too soon and will be sorely missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 29, 2020
