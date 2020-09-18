Home

PRYDE Sharon (Juniper Green)
Peacefully, on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at St John's Hospital, after a long illness borne with courage and dignity and surrounded by her loving family. Sharon, dearly loved mum of Lewis, cherished daughter of Jim and Joyce, loving sister of Karen and her partner Andy and much loved auntie of Ava. Sharon will be sadly missed by her many friends and colleagues.
Due to current restrictions, Sharon's funeral will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 18, 2020
