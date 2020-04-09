|
CASSIE Sheena Anne (Parkhead)
Peacefully, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Blenham House Care Home, Sighthill. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum to Maureen and Graeme and daughter-in-law Jean, a devoted granny to Sam, Nicki and Scott and great-granny to Carly. As well as a dear sister to Emma. A funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Thursday, April 16, at 10.30 am. Immediate family only due to the current restrictions. The funeral service will be streamed live, please contact the family for details.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 9, 2020