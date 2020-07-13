|
GEDDES Sheena Peters (née Ogg) (Penicuik)
Peacefully, at Orchardhead House Care Home, Rosyth, on July 8, 2020, Sheena, beloved wife of the late Dave, much loved mum to Neil, Joyce and Yvonne, dear mother-in-law to Sheila, Jim and Andrew, wonderful and adored grandma to Murray, Katie, Ross, Heather, Rory and Eilidh. Sheena was previously a teacher for many years at Cuiken Primary School in Penicuik. Due to current circumstances, the funeral is private Reunited at last with her beloved Dave.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 13, 2020