WILLIAMSON Sheila (South Queensferry)
Peacefully, at the Royal Victoria Building, on Monday, December 30, 2019. Sheila, aged 81 years, much loved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Sharon, Donna, Mark, Julie and the late Paul, loving gran and great-gran of the family, dear sister of Vivienne, Jenny and Michael. Funeral service at Dalmeny Kirk, on Friday, January 10, at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited, interment thereafter at Queensferry Cemetery at 1 pm. Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection in aid of The Haven, South Queensferry. Bright colours to be worn at Sheila's request.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 7, 2020