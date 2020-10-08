Home

SHIELDS Shirley (Comely Bank, Edinburgh)
After a short illness in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Shirley, passed away peacefully, on September 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth Brown, wife of Steven, mother of Daniel, sister of Liz, Marion, Babs, Edward and Kenny and the late Irene and Evelyn. Auntie to her many nieces and nephews and close friend of Janice and Anne.
Shirley will be sadly missed,
May she rest in peace.
Due to current restrictions,
Shirley's funeral will be private.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 8, 2020
