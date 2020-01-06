Home

DIXON Stephen (Stevie) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully passed away, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh, on Thursday, December 19, 2019, Stevie, loving husband of Winnie, loving father of Neale and Amy and loving papa of Ayla. A celebration of his life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. At the request of Stevie and family, guests are welcome to wear something green if they so wish to.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 6, 2020
