FERGUSON Stephen (Stevie) Robert (Bilston)
After a long illness bravely borne, peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Stephen (Stevie), adored husband and soulmate of Marlyn, cherished son of Robert and Liz, much loved brother of Loraine, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle (Australia).Stevie was much loved and respected by family, friends and all who knew him, whose humour and passion for life, will be sadly missed. Due to current restrictions, the funeral is private. A celebration of Stevie's life will take place at a later date.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 22, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
