Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen FOLEY

Notice Condolences

Stephen FOLEY Notice
FOLEY Stephen (Steve) (Portobello / Joppa / Tranent)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at the Western General, Edinburgh, on January 10, 2020, Steve, of ScotRail and previously at Portobello Post Office DO, a loving husband of Paula, an adored dad to Caitlin, Kirsten and Daniel. Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, January 23, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Steve will be taken in aid of GAIN.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -