|
|
|
FOLEY Stephen (Steve) (Portobello / Joppa / Tranent)
Suddenly, after a short illness, at the Western General, Edinburgh, on January 10, 2020, Steve, of ScotRail and previously at Portobello Post Office DO, a loving husband of Paula, an adored dad to Caitlin, Kirsten and Daniel. Steve will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, January 23, at 4 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Steve will be taken in aid of GAIN.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 17, 2020