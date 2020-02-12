Home

SMART Steven (Skin) Today will always be,
Forever in our heart,
It's the anniversary of the day we had to part,
To hear your laugh or see your smile,
Or just to talk for a little while,
If only it could be but we know it's not so,
We will love you forever as our memories grow,
Our memories and thoughts will never go away,
We will have them forever until our dying day,
And when that day comes with sadness and joy,
We pray to God to be back with our boy.
Loved forever, Mum and Dad (Doreen and Stef), stepdad Davie and wee bro David xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020
