CROSBY Stewart (Tranent)
Peacefully, at Tyneholm Stables Care Home, on June 29, 2020, after a short illness. Stewart, much loved and loving husband of the late Margaret, devoted dad to the late Joe and a good friend to many. He will be sadly missed. A service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 8, at 11 am. Due to current circumstances we ask that you contact M&F Funeral Services, Tranent, on 01875 611062 should you wish to attend.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 3, 2020
