Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00
Inveresk Cemetery
Stuart STEVENSON

Stuart STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON Stuart (Leith / Musselburgh)
Very suddenly, on July 20, 2020,
aged 73, Stuart, darling husband to May. Much loved and devoted dad to Nicola and Paula. Father-in-law and best friend to Eddie and Stuart. Adored grandad to Sean, Mia, Paige and Harry. Forever in all our hearts. Stuart will leave from his home on July 31, at 10.30 am, then travel past Monktonhall Golf Club, there on to Inveresk Cemetery for a service at 11 am. Social distancing at cemetery is essential.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 27, 2020
